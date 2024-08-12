Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 kicks off at Eielson AFB [Image 8 of 16]

    Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 kicks off at Eielson AFB

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    354th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, flies during Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 over Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 16, 2024. Red Flag-Alaska serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and the exercise has a long history of including Partners and allies. This enables all involved to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 21:01
    Photo ID: 8595743
    VIRIN: 240816-F-RJ686-1357
    Resolution: 2948x1965
    Size: 238.2 KB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    This work, Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 kicks off at Eielson AFB [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Red Flag Alaska
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM
    Free and Open
    RF-A 24-3

