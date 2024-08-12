Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 kicks off at Eielson AFB

A Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II pilot assigned to No. 75 Squadron, RAAF Base Tindal, gives a thumbs up after a flight during Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 16, 2024. Red Flag-Alaska serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and the exercise has a long history of including Partners and allies. This enables all involved to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 21:01
|Photo ID:
|8595745
|VIRIN:
|240816-F-RJ686-1489
|Resolution:
|4837x3225
|Size:
|831.71 KB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
