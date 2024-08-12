Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to No. 75 Squadron, RAAF Base Tindal, are prepared for a flight during Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 16, 2024. Red Flag-Alaska serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and the exercise has a long history of including Partners and allies. This enables all involved to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024 20:58 Photo ID: 8595750 VIRIN: 240816-F-RJ686-2001 Resolution: 6844x4568 Size: 2.19 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 kicks off at Eielson AFB [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.