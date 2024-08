NCHB-1 Cargo Offload

240810-N-YU102-1130 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug 10, 2024) Equipment Operator

2nd Class Joseph Birl, assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion ONE (NCHB-1),

guides Engineering Aide 2nd Class Miya Roman, assigned to Navy Cargo Handling

Battalion ONE (NCHB-1), transporting ISO containers with a Kalmar 53K, August 10.

NCHB-1, one of six Navy Reserve cargo handling battalions, specializes in loading

and off-loading all classes of cargo except bulk petroleum. As a unit of the Navy

Expeditionary Logistics Support Group, they are trained for worldwide deployment,

supporting Navy and Marine Corps cargo operations in both maritime and air

environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke

Wilson)

Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 Location: GU