NCHB-1 Cargo Offload

240810-N-YU102-1005 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug 10, 2024) Information Systems

Technician 2nd Class Casey Roller, assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion ONE

(NCHB-1), preforms a communications check on an ANPRC157 radio prior to an ISO

container offload with the NLSC Star, August 10. NCHB-1, one of six Navy Reserve

cargo handling battalions, specializes in loading and off-loading all classes of cargo

except bulk petroleum. As a unit of the Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group,

they are trained for worldwide deployment, supporting Navy and Marine Corps cargo

operations in both maritime and air environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass

Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 Photo ID: 8588522 Location: GU