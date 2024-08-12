NCHB-1 Cargo Offload

240810-N-YU102-1011 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug 10, 2024) Electronics Technician
2nd Class Joseph Mahmoud, assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion ONE
(NCHB-1), sets up a RF3081 antenna prior to an ISO container offload with the NLSC
Star, August 10. NCHB-1, one of six Navy Reserve cargo handling battalions,
specializes in loading and off-loading all classes of cargo except bulk petroleum. As a
unit of the Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group, they are trained for worldwide
deployment, supporting Navy and Marine Corps cargo operations in both maritime and
air environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke
Wilson)
