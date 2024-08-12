240810-N-YU102-1031 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug 10, 2024) Senior Chief

Boatswain’s Mate Peter Maynard, assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion ONE

(NCHB-1), briefs Sailors prior to an ISO container offload with the NLSC Star, August

10. NCHB-1, one of six Navy Reserve cargo handling battalions, specializes in

loading and off-loading all classes of cargo except bulk petroleum. As a unit of the Navy

Expeditionary Logistics Support Group, they are trained for worldwide deployment,

supporting Navy and Marine Corps cargo operations in both maritime and air

environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke

Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 01:04 Photo ID: 8588524 VIRIN: 240810-N-YU102-1031 Resolution: 6458x3633 Size: 3.59 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCHB-1 Cargo Offload [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.