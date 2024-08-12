Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCHB-1 Cargo Offload [Image 3 of 9]

    NCHB-1 Cargo Offload

    GUAM

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke Wilson 

    30th Naval Construction Regiment

    240810-N-YU102-1031 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug 10, 2024) Senior Chief
    Boatswain’s Mate Peter Maynard, assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion ONE
    (NCHB-1), briefs Sailors prior to an ISO container offload with the NLSC Star, August
    10. NCHB-1, one of six Navy Reserve cargo handling battalions, specializes in
    loading and off-loading all classes of cargo except bulk petroleum. As a unit of the Navy
    Expeditionary Logistics Support Group, they are trained for worldwide deployment,
    supporting Navy and Marine Corps cargo operations in both maritime and air
    environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke
    Wilson)

