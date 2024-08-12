NCHB-1 Cargo Offload

240810-N-YU102-1103 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug 10, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd

Class Wesley Ransomqualls, assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion ONE

(NCHB-1), directs crane operations, August 10. NCHB-1, one of six Navy Reserve

cargo handling battalions, specializes in loading and off-loading all classes of cargo

except bulk petroleum. As a unit of the Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group,

they are trained for worldwide deployment, supporting Navy and Marine Corps cargo

operations in both maritime and air environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass

Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Wilson)

