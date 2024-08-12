240810-N-YU102-1103 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug 10, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd
Class Wesley Ransomqualls, assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion ONE
(NCHB-1), directs crane operations, August 10. NCHB-1, one of six Navy Reserve
cargo handling battalions, specializes in loading and off-loading all classes of cargo
except bulk petroleum. As a unit of the Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group,
they are trained for worldwide deployment, supporting Navy and Marine Corps cargo
operations in both maritime and air environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass
Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 01:04
|Photo ID:
|8588527
|VIRIN:
|240810-N-YU102-1103
|Resolution:
|5404x3860
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|GU
This work, NCHB-1 Cargo Offload [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.