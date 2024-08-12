Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCHB-1 Cargo Offload [Image 6 of 9]

    NCHB-1 Cargo Offload

    GUAM

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke Wilson 

    30th Naval Construction Regiment

    240810-N-YU102-1103 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug 10, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd
    Class Wesley Ransomqualls, assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion ONE
    (NCHB-1), directs crane operations, August 10. NCHB-1, one of six Navy Reserve
    cargo handling battalions, specializes in loading and off-loading all classes of cargo
    except bulk petroleum. As a unit of the Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group,
    they are trained for worldwide deployment, supporting Navy and Marine Corps cargo
    operations in both maritime and air environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass
    Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 01:04
    Photo ID: 8588527
    VIRIN: 240810-N-YU102-1103
    Resolution: 5404x3860
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCHB-1 Cargo Offload [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

