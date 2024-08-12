240810-N-YU102-1120 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug 10, 2024) Master-at-Arms 2nd

Class Jon-Evan Ardeshir, assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion ONE (NCHB-1),

handles lines aboard the NLSC Star unloading ISO containers, August 10. NCHB-1, one

of six Navy Reserve cargo handling battalions, specializes in loading and off-loading

all classes of cargo except bulk petroleum. As a unit of the Navy Expeditionary Logistics

Support Group, they are trained for worldwide deployment, supporting Navy and Marine

Corps cargo operations in both maritime and air environments. (U.S. Navy photo by

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 01:04 Photo ID: 8588528 VIRIN: 240810-N-YU102-1120 Resolution: 5387x3848 Size: 2.71 MB Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCHB-1 Cargo Offload [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.