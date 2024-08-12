Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCHB-1 Cargo Offload [Image 7 of 9]

    NCHB-1 Cargo Offload

    GUAM

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke Wilson 

    30th Naval Construction Regiment

    240810-N-YU102-1120 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug 10, 2024) Master-at-Arms 2nd
    Class Jon-Evan Ardeshir, assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion ONE (NCHB-1),
    handles lines aboard the NLSC Star unloading ISO containers, August 10. NCHB-1, one
    of six Navy Reserve cargo handling battalions, specializes in loading and off-loading
    all classes of cargo except bulk petroleum. As a unit of the Navy Expeditionary Logistics
    Support Group, they are trained for worldwide deployment, supporting Navy and Marine
    Corps cargo operations in both maritime and air environments. (U.S. Navy photo by
    Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 01:04
    Photo ID: 8588528
    VIRIN: 240810-N-YU102-1120
    Resolution: 5387x3848
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCHB-1 Cargo Offload [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CTF75
    Navy Cargo Handling Battalion ONE (NCHB 1)

