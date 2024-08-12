240810-N-YU102-1120 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug 10, 2024) Master-at-Arms 2nd
Class Jon-Evan Ardeshir, assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion ONE (NCHB-1),
handles lines aboard the NLSC Star unloading ISO containers, August 10. NCHB-1, one
of six Navy Reserve cargo handling battalions, specializes in loading and off-loading
all classes of cargo except bulk petroleum. As a unit of the Navy Expeditionary Logistics
Support Group, they are trained for worldwide deployment, supporting Navy and Marine
Corps cargo operations in both maritime and air environments. (U.S. Navy photo by
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 01:04
|Photo ID:
|8588528
|VIRIN:
|240810-N-YU102-1120
|Resolution:
|5387x3848
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCHB-1 Cargo Offload [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.