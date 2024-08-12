240810-N-YU102-1075 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug 10, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd

Class Marquise Simmons, assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion ONE (NCHB-1),

operates a pedestal crane aboard the NLSC Star unloading ISO containers, August 10.

NCHB-1, one of six Navy Reserve cargo handling battalions, specializes in loading

and off-loading all classes of cargo except bulk petroleum. As a unit of the Navy

Expeditionary Logistics Support Group, they are trained for worldwide deployment,

supporting Navy and Marine Corps cargo operations in both maritime and air

environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke

Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 01:04 Photo ID: 8588525 VIRIN: 240810-N-YU102-1075 Resolution: 5691x4065 Size: 4.04 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCHB-1 Cargo Offload [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.