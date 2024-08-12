240810-N-YU102-1150 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug 10, 2024) Engineering Aide 2nd
Class Miya Roman, assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion ONE (NCHB-1),
transports an ISO container with a Kalmar 53K, August 10. NCHB-1, one of six Navy
Reserve cargo handling battalions, specializes in loading and off-loading all classes of
cargo except bulk petroleum. As a unit of the Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support
Group, they are trained for worldwide deployment, supporting Navy and Marine Corps
cargo operations in both maritime and air environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass
Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 01:04
|Photo ID:
|8588530
|VIRIN:
|240810-N-YU102-1150
|Resolution:
|6578x4385
|Size:
|5.16 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCHB-1 Cargo Offload [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.