NCHB-1 Cargo Offload

240810-N-YU102-1150 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug 10, 2024) Engineering Aide 2nd

Class Miya Roman, assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion ONE (NCHB-1),

transports an ISO container with a Kalmar 53K, August 10. NCHB-1, one of six Navy

Reserve cargo handling battalions, specializes in loading and off-loading all classes of

cargo except bulk petroleum. As a unit of the Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support

Group, they are trained for worldwide deployment, supporting Navy and Marine Corps

cargo operations in both maritime and air environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass

Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Wilson)

