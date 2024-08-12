F-22 Demo practice: Into the clouds

U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, performs a high-speed pass at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 9, 2024. Larson’s routine, a demonstration of air superiority, consists of various aerial maneuvers, some of which include the power loop, tail slide and dedication pass. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

Date Taken: 07.09.2024 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US