    F-22 Demo practice: Into the clouds [Image 9 of 9]

    F-22 Demo practice: Into the clouds

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, performs a high-speed pass at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 9, 2024. Larson’s routine, a demonstration of air superiority, consists of various aerial maneuvers, some of which include the power loop, tail slide and dedication pass. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

