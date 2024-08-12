U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, performs an aerial maneuver in preparation for the ongoing airshow season at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 9, 2024. Airshows play a crucial role in highlighting the importance of air power in modern warfare and help reinforce the deterrence capabilities of advanced fighter aircraft like the F-22 Raptor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 11:43 Photo ID: 8587035 VIRIN: 240708-F-PG418-1056 Resolution: 1469x1070 Size: 534.57 KB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-22 Demo practice: Into the clouds [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.