U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, displays the capabilities of the F-22 Raptor during a practice flight at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 9, 2024. The F-22 is renowned for its stealth, super-cruise, and agile maneuvering capabilities, demonstrating its superiority as a fifth-generation aircraft during every airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 11:43
|Photo ID:
|8587030
|VIRIN:
|240708-F-PG418-1032
|Resolution:
|2440x1901
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-22 Demo practice: Into the clouds [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.