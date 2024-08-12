Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Demo practice: Into the clouds [Image 3 of 9]

    F-22 Demo practice: Into the clouds

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, displays the capabilities of the F-22 Raptor during a practice flight at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 9, 2024. The F-22 is renowned for its stealth, super-cruise, and agile maneuvering capabilities, demonstrating its superiority as a fifth-generation aircraft during every airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 11:43
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Air Combat Command
    Demonstration
    F-22
    F-22 Raptor
    1st Fighter Wing
    F-22 Demo

