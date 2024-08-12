F-22 Demo practice: Into the clouds

U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, performs an aerial maneuver during a practice flight at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 9, 2024. This is Larson’s second season with the demo team, performing globally and showcasing the F-22 Raptor’s air dominance to millions of people yearly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

Date Taken: 07.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US