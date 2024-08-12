F-22 Demo practice: Into the clouds

U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, passes over the flight line at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 9, 2024. The F-22 Raptor is equipped with advanced avionics and maneuverability and excels in both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

