F-22 Demo practice: Into the clouds

U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, takes off during a practice flight at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 9, 2024. The F-22 Raptor, renowned for its stealth, super-cruise, and agile maneuvering capabilities, projects air superiority and dominance globally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

