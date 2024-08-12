U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, displays the F-22 Raptors capabilities during a practice at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 9, 2024. Larson’s role as the demo team commander is a testament to his dedication as a pilot and leader, performing at over 20 airshows annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 11:43
|Photo ID:
|8587036
|VIRIN:
|240708-F-PG418-1068
|Resolution:
|3375x2428
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-22 Demo practice: Into the clouds [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.