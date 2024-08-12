521st CRS loads 41st Airlift Wing C-130 during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3

A U.S. Air Force member from the 41st Airlift Wing, secures equipment on a Lockheed C-130 Hercules in preparation for take-off during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 9, 2024. Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 provides an opportunity to practice Agile Combat Employment principles in a simulated environment, allowing for lessons learned to improve the Total Force capabilities (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

