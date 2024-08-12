521st CRS loads 41st Airlift Wing C-130 during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Lamb, 521st Contingency Response Squadron air transportation specialist, directs cargo loading machinery onto a Lockheed C-130 Hercules during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 9, 2024. Bamboo Eagle demonstrated the Air Force’s ability to transport personnel and cargo to desired locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

