    521st CRS loads 41st Airlift Wing C-130 during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 7 of 13]

    521st CRS loads 41st Airlift Wing C-130 during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Lamb, 521st Contingency Response Squadron air transportation specialist, secures equipment on a Lockheed C-130 Hercules in preparation for take-off during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 9, 2024. Everything is secured during flight to prevent any loose objects from becoming hazards during flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    TAGS

    port dawgs
    Lockheed C-130 Hercules
    Bamboo Eagle 24-3
    AGILE FLAG 24-3
    521st Contingency Response Squadron (CR)
    41st Airlift Wing

