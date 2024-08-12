Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    521st CRS loads 41st Airlift Wing C-130 during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 10 of 13]

    521st CRS loads 41st Airlift Wing C-130 during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Lockheed C-130 Hercules prepares for takeoff during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 9, 2024. During Bamboo Eagle, Mobility Air Force assets will support warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the United States, along with distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 19:53
    Photo ID: 8585962
    VIRIN: 240809-F-WX919-1303
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    port dawgs
    Lockheed C-130 Hercules
    Bamboo Eagle 24-3
    AGILE FLAG 24-3
    521st Contingency Response Squadron (CR)
    41st Airlift Wing

