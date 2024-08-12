521st CRS loads 41st Airlift Wing C-130 during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3

A U.S. Air Force Lockheed C-130 Hercules prepares for takeoff during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 9, 2024. During Bamboo Eagle, Mobility Air Force assets will support warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the United States, along with distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
