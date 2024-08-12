U.S. Air Force members of the 41st Airlift Wing, and the 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, secure equipment on a Lockheed C-130 Hercules in preparation for take-off during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 9, 2024. Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 provides an opportunity to practice Agile Combat Employment principles in a simulated environment, allowing for lessons learned to improve the Total Force capabilities (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 19:53
|Photo ID:
|8585960
|VIRIN:
|240809-F-WX919-1175
|Resolution:
|5423x3608
|Size:
|4.95 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 521st CRS loads 41st Airlift Wing C-130 during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.