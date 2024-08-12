521st CRS loads 41st Airlift Wing C-130 during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3

U.S. Air Force air transportation specialists from the 521st Contingency Response Squadron, and 41st Airlift Wing, direct cargo to be safely loaded onto a Lockheed C-130 Hercules to test resupply capabilities during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 9, 2024. Bamboo Eagle provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing, tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

