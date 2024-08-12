Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    521st CRS loads 41st Airlift Wing C-130 during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 13 of 13]

    521st CRS loads 41st Airlift Wing C-130 during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    A U.S. Air Force member from the 41st Airlift Wing, secures equipment on a Lockheed C-130 Hercules in preparation for take-off during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 9, 2024. Exercises like Bamboo Eagle 24-3 help the joint force develop people, generate readiness, project power and develop capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    TAGS

    port dawgs
    Lockheed C-130 Hercules
    Bamboo Eagle 24-3
    AGILE FLAG 24-3
    521st Contingency Response Squadron (CR)
    41st Airlift Wing

