    521st CRS loads 41st Airlift Wing C-130 during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 3 of 13]

    521st CRS loads 41st Airlift Wing C-130 during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force air transportation specialists from the 521st Contingency Response Squadron, and 41st Airlift Wing, direct cargo to be safely loaded onto a Lockheed C-130 Hercules to test resupply capabilities during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 9, 2024. Exercises like Bamboo Eagle 24-3 help the joint force develop people, generate readiness, project power and develop capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 19:53
    Photo ID: 8585955
    VIRIN: 240809-F-WX919-1011
    Resolution: 5594x3722
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 521st CRS loads 41st Airlift Wing C-130 during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    port dawgs
    Lockheed C-130 Hercules
    Bamboo Eagle 24-3
    AGILE FLAG 24-3
    521st Contingency Response Squadron (CR)
    41st Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

