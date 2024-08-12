U.S. Air Force air transportation specialists from the 521st Contingency Response Squadron, and 41st Airlift Wing, direct cargo to be safely loaded onto a Lockheed C-130 Hercules to test resupply capabilities during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 9, 2024. Exercises like Bamboo Eagle 24-3 help the joint force develop people, generate readiness, project power and develop capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 19:53
|Photo ID:
|8585955
|VIRIN:
|240809-F-WX919-1011
|Resolution:
|5594x3722
|Size:
|3.91 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 521st CRS loads 41st Airlift Wing C-130 during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.