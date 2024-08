168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities

Master Sgt. Jonathan Wilson of the 168th Communications Squadron discussed today's cyber mission and how their career fields relate to community and civilian careers during a Bring a Buddy Day event at the 168th Wing on Aug 1, 2024. The 168 WG held a Bring-a-Buddy to Work Day, inviting friends, family, and community partners to visit and learn about the wing’s mission and jobs. Wing members shared their capabilities and described a day at the office and the missions they often get involved with over their careers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

