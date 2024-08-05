168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Tech Sgt. Blayne Kiser of the 168th Maintenance Group, right, explained the KC-135...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Tech Sgt. Blayne Kiser of the 168th Maintenance Group, right, explained the KC-135 Stratotanker hydraulics and the extensive maintenance that occurs to keep the aircraft on the air refueling mission during the 168thWing Bring a Buddy Day event on Aug 1, 2024. The 168 WG held a Bring-a-Buddy to Work Day, inviting friends, family, and community partners to visit and learn about the wing’s mission and jobs. Wing members shared their capabilities and described a day at the office and the missions they often get involved with over their careers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey) see less | View Image Page

The 168th Wing held a Bring-a-Buddy to Work Day, inviting friends, family, and community partners to visit and learn about the wing’s mission and jobs. Wing members shared their capabilities and described a day at the office and the missions they often get involved with over their careers.



“I was excited to support the Innovative Readiness Training mission in Saipan recently, where our medical team members provided medical care,” said Staff Sgt. Amberlynn Crisostomo, 168th Wing personnel. “We were able to network, and it was cool to meet people from our same career field in other units and meet people from Saipan.”



Master Sgt. Jezabelle O’Neill, Force Support Superintendent, shared about several opportunities for personnel specialists in their career field to network and travel, “We are able to support the mission in other states and with different units, along with our state headquarters in Anchorage. We are close-knit and like working with other units. You get to know all kinds of amazing people all over the world.”



During the tour, the guests met Airmen and saw the different work centers across the Guard unit.



“In our administrative roles, we manage our members' records and help them with their careers,” said Master Sgt. Matthew Coleman. “As personnel, we are here for our commanders and help with their calendars and administrative tasks.”



The Maintenance Group provided the behind-the-scenes tour of inspections, hydraulics, and engine shop. Tech Sgt. David Snap from the engine shop discussed the inner workings of the KC-135 engines and the maintenance they perform to keep the mission in the air.



Tech Sgt. Blayne Kiser explained the hydraulics of the aircraft and the extensive maintenance that occurs. Inspections were discussed, as well as the maintenance hours it takes to keep an aircraft flying, just as we maintain personal vehicles.



Loretta Fogg, a mom and local bush pilot who attended the Buddy Day with her son, shared why she was glad the wing offered such an opportunity, “In Alaska, we all know about braided rivers. When kids say there is only one way to get somewhere, I like to say no. We are all going from the Canadian border out the Yukon River and into the ocean, and there are so many different ways to get there. You never know which slew will be amazing in your life.”



“I’m thrilled my son was able to come and look at something he was thinking about doing,” said Fogg.



The tour also stopped at the communications squadron, where today's cyber mission was discussed. The friends who visited our wing also heard about people’s career opportunities.



“I was able to join and go to school for free,” said Capt. Elizabeth Carter. “I am honored and thankful for my experiences here in the Guard, as I was able to get a job with NOAA because of my experiences here in the 168th Wing. I started here in Comm learning and continued my education, earning certifications, which led to my full-time career.”



Logistics Readiness Squadron shared their career fields and how they relate to community and civilian careers. Tech Sgt. Andrew Graham explained the LRS piece to the flying mission and the parts and equipment delivered to the flight line side of operations.



Master Sgt. Anthony Accardi, a Vehicle Transportation Specialist, was the tour guide for the day and ended the tour with a barbecue, at which 168 WG members visited with their buddies they had invited to the wing.