Master Sgt. Craig Cummings, 168th Maintenance Group, visits with community members and explains the KC-135 Stratotanker mission and the inspections that occur to keep the aircraft on the air refueling mission during the 168th Wing Bring a Buddy Day event on Aug 1, 2024. The 168 WG held a Bring-a-Buddy to Work Day, inviting friends, family, and community partners to visit and learn about the wing’s mission and jobs. Wing members shared their capabilities and described a day at the office and the missions they often get involved with over their careers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 20:01
|Photo ID:
|8577409
|VIRIN:
|240805-Z-UF872-1027
|Resolution:
|3600x5408
|Size:
|7.49 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities [Image 14 of 14], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities
No keywords found.