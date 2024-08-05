168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities

Tech Sgt. Blayne Kiser of the 168th Maintenance Group explained the KC-135 Stratotanker hydraulics and the extensive maintenance that occurs to keep the aircraft on the air refueling mission during the 168thWing Bring a Buddy Day event on Aug 1, 2024. The 168 WG held a Bring-a-Buddy to Work Day, inviting friends, family, and community partners to visit and learn about the wing’s mission and jobs. Wing members shared their capabilities and described a day at the office and the missions they often get involved with over their careers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

