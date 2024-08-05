Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities [Image 4 of 14]

    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities

    EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing

    Tech Sgt. Blayne Kiser of the 168th Maintenance Group explained the KC-135 Stratotanker hydraulics and the extensive maintenance that occurs to keep the aircraft on the air refueling mission during the 168thWing Bring a Buddy Day event on Aug 1, 2024.  The 168 WG held a Bring-a-Buddy to Work Day, inviting friends, family, and community partners to visit and learn about the wing’s mission and jobs. Wing members shared their capabilities and described a day at the office and the missions they often get involved with over their careers.  (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 20:01
    Photo ID: 8577404
    VIRIN: 240805-Z-UF872-1014
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 9.67 MB
    Location: EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities [Image 14 of 14], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities
    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities
    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities
    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities
    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities
    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities
    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities
    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities
    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities
    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities
    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities
    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities
    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities
    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Careers
    Community
    Alaska Air National Guard
    168th Wing
    168th Maintenance Group
    Bring a Buddy Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download