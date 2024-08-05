Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities [Image 8 of 14]

    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities

    EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing

    Master Sgt. Carlos Rosario, 168th Wing Recruiter, helps with the tour of the KC-135 Stratotanker during the 168th Wing Bring a Buddy Day event on Aug 1, 2024.  The 168 WG held a Bring-a-Buddy to Work Day, inviting friends, family, and community partners to visit and learn about the wing’s mission and jobs. Wing members shared their capabilities and described a day at the office and the missions they often get involved with over their careers.  (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 20:02
    Photo ID: 8577408
    VIRIN: 240805-Z-UF872-1021
    Resolution: 3600x5408
    Size: 8.15 MB
    Location: EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities [Image 14 of 14], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities
    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities
    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities
    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities
    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities
    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities
    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities
    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities
    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities
    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities
    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities
    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities
    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities
    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Careers
    Community
    Alaska Air National Guard
    168th Wing
    Bring a Buddy Day
    168th Wing Recruiting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download