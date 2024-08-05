168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities

Tech Sgt. Andrew Graham explained the Logistics Readiness Squadron piece to the flying mission, the parts and equipment delivered to the flight line side of operations, and how their career fields relate to community and civilian careers during a Bring a Buddy Day event at the 168th Wing, Aug 1, 2024. The 168 WG held a Bring-a-Buddy to Work Day, inviting friends, family, and community partners to visit and learn about the wing’s mission and jobs. Wing members shared their capabilities and described a day at the office and the missions they often get involved with over their careers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

