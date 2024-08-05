Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities [Image 2 of 14]

    168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities

    EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing

    Loretta Fogg, a local bush pilot, and her son smiled for the camera while visiting the 168th Communications Squadron during a Bring a Buddy Day event at the 168th Wing, Eielson Air Force Base. The Communications Squadron briefed about today's cyber operations and how their career fields relate to community and civilian careers during a Bring a Buddy Day event at the 168th Wing on Aug 1, 2024. The 168 WG held a Bring-a-Buddy to Work Day, inviting friends, family, and community partners to visit and learn about the wing’s mission and jobs. Wing members shared their capabilities and described a day at the office and the missions they often get involved with over their careers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    This work, 168th Wing Bring a Buddy to Work Day, Traversing the Guard Opportunities [Image 14 of 14], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

