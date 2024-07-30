Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Austin Kaplan, from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, grinds etchings from a wrench aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 1, 2024. Nimitz is in underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2024 Date Posted: 08.03.2024 16:43 Photo ID: 8568300 VIRIN: 240801-N-NX635-1263 Resolution: 4247x5309 Size: 8.41 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Nimitz Sailor Grinds Etchings From A Wrench [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.