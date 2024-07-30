Nimitz Sailors Conduct Fire Fighting Exercise

Sailors participate in firefighting training aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 2, 2024. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joseph M. Paolucci)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2024 16:44
|Photo ID:
|8568297
|VIRIN:
|240802-N-KV075-1242
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
