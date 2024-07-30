A Nimitz Sailor Grinds Metal From The Deckplates

Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Ryan Clark, from Seattle, grinds metal from the deck plates in the engine shop aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 2, 2024. Nimitz is in underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

