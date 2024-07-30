Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Brandon Grimsley, from Longmont, Colorado, grinds sheet metal in the machinery repair shop aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 1, 2024. Nimitz is in underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2024 Date Posted: 08.03.2024 16:43 Photo ID: 8568301 VIRIN: 240801-N-NX635-1006 Resolution: 4912x6140 Size: 9.68 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Nimitz Sailor Grinds Sheet Metal [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.