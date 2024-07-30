Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Nimitz Sailor Grinds Sheet Metal [Image 12 of 19]

    A Nimitz Sailor Grinds Sheet Metal

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Brandon Grimsley, from Longmont, Colorado, grinds sheet metal in the machinery repair shop aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 1, 2024. Nimitz is in underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 16:43
    Photo ID: 8568301
    VIRIN: 240801-N-NX635-1006
    Resolution: 4912x6140
    Size: 9.68 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Nimitz Sailor Grinds Sheet Metal [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Enlisted
    Navy

