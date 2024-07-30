A Nimitz Sailor Conducts Training

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Johnny Faamu, from Waipaitu, Hawaii, conducts internal security force training in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 1, 2024. Nimitz is in underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

