Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Sterling Smith, from Keller, Texas, grinds metal from the deck plates in the engine shop aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 2, 2024. Nimitz is in underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
This work, A Nimitz Sailor Grinds Metal From The Deckplates [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.