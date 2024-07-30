Sailors transit the ship during a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 2, 2024. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2024 16:43
|Photo ID:
|8568305
|VIRIN:
|240802-N-XK462-1024
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|6.73 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Sailors Participate In A General Quarters Drill [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.