Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Sailors Participate In A General Quarters Drill [Image 16 of 19]

    Nimitz Sailors Participate In A General Quarters Drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Kantner  

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors transit the ship during a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 2, 2024. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 16:43
    Photo ID: 8568305
    VIRIN: 240802-N-XK462-1024
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6.73 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sailors Participate In A General Quarters Drill [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Sailors Participate In Firearms Training
    Nimitz Sailors Participate In Firearms Training
    Nimitz Sailors Conduct Fire Fighting Exercise
    Nimitz Sailors Conduct Fire Fighting Exercise
    Nimitz Sailors Test Water Pump
    Nimitz Sailors Conduct Fire Fighting Exercise
    Nimitz Sailors Conduct Fire Fighting Exercise
    Nimitz Sailors Conduct Fire Fighting Exercise
    Nimitz Sailors Conduct Fire Fighting Exercise
    A Nimitz Sailor Conducts Training
    A Nimitz Sailor Grinds Etchings From A Wrench
    A Nimitz Sailor Grinds Sheet Metal
    Nimitz Sailors Participate In A General Quarters Drill
    Nimitz Sailors Participate In A General Quarters Drill
    A Nimitz Sailor Grinds Metal From The Deckplates
    Nimitz Sailors Participate In A General Quarters Drill
    Nimitz Sailors Participate In A General Quarters Drill
    A Nimitz Sailor Grinds Metal From The Deckplates
    Nimitz Sailors Participate In A General Quarters Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download