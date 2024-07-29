Jolly Vihar 24 Strengthens Combat Search and Rescue Capabilities

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron perform Combat Search and Rescue during exercise Jolly Vihar 24 near Pápa Air Base, Hungary, July 23, 2024. Exercise Jolly Vihar 24 showcased interoperability as U.S. and Hungarian forces conducted joint rescue scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

