    Jolly Vihar 24 Strengthens Combat Search and Rescue Capabilities

    Jolly Vihar 24 Strengthens Combat Search and Rescue Capabilities

    PAPA, HUNGARY

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron prepare to board a U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 56th RQS during exercise Jolly Vihar 24 near Pápa Air Base, Hungary, July 24, 2024. Integrating the proficiencies of the 56th and 57th RQS with partners and allies ensures they are ready to meet the region’s demands anytime and anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 05:59
    Photo ID: 8560407
    VIRIN: 240724-F-NR938-1011
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: PAPA, HU
    This work, Jolly Vihar 24 Strengthens Combat Search and Rescue Capabilities [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    CSAR
    56th RQS
    57th RQS
    Jolly Vihar 24

