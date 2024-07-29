Jolly Vihar 24 Strengthens Combat Search and Rescue Capabilities

A Hungarian Defense Forces joint terminal attack controller watches a U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron take off during exercise Jolly Vihar 24 near Pápa Air Base, Hungary, July 26, 2024. The 56th and 57th RQS participated in exercise Jolly Vihar 24 with their Hungarian partners to practice combat search and rescue in integrated operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

