Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jolly Vihar 24 Strengthens Combat Search and Rescue Capabilities [Image 2 of 15]

    Jolly Vihar 24 Strengthens Combat Search and Rescue Capabilities

    PAPA, HUNGARY

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A smoke grenade is activated during exercise Jolly Vihar 24 near Pápa Air Base, Hungary, July 23, 2024. The 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons participated in exercise Jolly Vihar 24 with their Hungarian partners to practice combat search and rescue in integrated operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 05:59
    Photo ID: 8560398
    VIRIN: 240723-F-NR938-1113
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 649.35 KB
    Location: PAPA, HU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jolly Vihar 24 Strengthens Combat Search and Rescue Capabilities [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Jolly Vihar 24 Strengthens Combat Search and Rescue Capabilities
    Jolly Vihar 24 Strengthens Combat Search and Rescue Capabilities
    Jolly Vihar 24 Strengthens Combat Search and Rescue Capabilities
    Jolly Vihar 24 Strengthens Combat Search and Rescue Capabilities
    Jolly Vihar 24 Strengthens Combat Search and Rescue Capabilities
    Jolly Vihar 24 Strengthens Combat Search and Rescue Capabilities
    Jolly Vihar 24 Strengthens Combat Search and Rescue Capabilities
    Jolly Vihar 24 Strengthens Combat Search and Rescue Capabilities
    Jolly Vihar 24 Strengthens Combat Search and Rescue Capabilities
    Jolly Vihar 24 Strengthens Combat Search and Rescue Capabilities
    Jolly Vihar 24 Strengthens Combat Search and Rescue Capabilities
    Jolly Vihar 24 Strengthens Combat Search and Rescue Capabilities
    Jolly Vihar 24 Strengthens Combat Search and Rescue Capabilities
    Jolly Vihar 24 Strengthens Combat Search and Rescue Capabilities
    Jolly Vihar 24 Strengthens Combat Search and Rescue Capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    CSAR
    56th RQS
    57th RQS
    Jolly Vihar 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download