Jolly Vihar 24 Strengthens Combat Search and Rescue Capabilities

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron prepare to board during a combat search and rescue mission during exercise Jolly Vihar 24 near Pápa Air Base, Hungary, July 23, 2024. Exercise Jolly Vihar 24 allowed the 56th and 57th RQS to integrate their combat search and rescue skills with their Hungarian partners, bolstering the capabilities of both U.S. and NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

