A Swedish Ranger prepares to be hoisted during exercise Jolly Vihar 24 near Pápa Air Base, Hungary, July 23, 2024. Exercise Jolly Vihar 24 allowed the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons to integrate their combat search and rescue skills with their Hungarian partners, bolstering the capabilities of both U.S. and NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.31.2024 05:59 Photo ID: 8560403 VIRIN: 240723-F-NR938-1263 Resolution: 4025x2678 Size: 698.91 KB Location: PAPA, HU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jolly Vihar 24 Strengthens Combat Search and Rescue Capabilities [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.