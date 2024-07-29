Jolly Vihar 24 Strengthens Combat Search and Rescue Capabilities

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron prepare to board a U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 56th RQS while performing Combat Search and Rescue during Exercise Jolly Vihar 24 at Pápa Air Base, Hungary, July 23, 2024. Exercise Jolly Vihar 24 showcased interoperability as U.S. and Hungarian forces conducted joint rescue scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

