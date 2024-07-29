Jolly Vihar 24 Strengthens Combat Search and Rescue Capabilities

A Norwegian special forces member and U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron prepare to take off at Pápa Air Base, Hungary, July 24, 2024. Integrating the proficiencies of the 56th and 57th RQS with partners and allies ensures they are ready to meet the region’s demands anytime and anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

