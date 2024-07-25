Leaders use continual improvement approach to support safety culture

Victor Walker (Far Right), safety lead for the Kentucky Lock Addition Project on the Tennessee River in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, walks and talks with Thalle Construction employees July 2, 2024. He often interacts with Corps of Engineers employees and contractors to address any safety concerns and to hear suggestions. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 Location: GRAND RIVERS, KENTUCKY, US